DRI Calculator for Healthcare Professionals

This tool will calculate daily nutrient recommendations based on the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) established by the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The data represents the most current scientific knowledge on nutrient needs. Individual requirements may be higher or lower than DRI recommendations.

Enter height, weight, age, and activity level to generate a report of the following items:

  • Body Mass Index (BMI)
  • Estimated daily calorie needs
  • Recommended intakes of macronutrients, water, vitamins, and minerals based on DRI data

To begin, please enter the following data:

Measurement Unit
Sex
Age
Pregnancy and Breastfeeding Status
Pregnant or Breastfeeding?
Height
Weight

If you are pregnant, please use your current weight.

Activity Level
Activity level is not required for children under the age of the three years.
