DRI Calculator for Healthcare Professionals
This tool will calculate daily nutrient recommendations based on the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) established by the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The data represents the most current scientific knowledge on nutrient needs. Individual requirements may be higher or lower than DRI recommendations.
Enter height, weight, age, and activity level to generate a report of the following items:
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Estimated daily calorie needs
- Recommended intakes of macronutrients, water, vitamins, and minerals based on DRI data