Use this tool to calculate daily nutrient recommendations for dietary planning based on the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs). These represent the most current scientific knowledge on nutrient needs, developed by the National Academy of Science’s Institute of Medicine. Individual requirements may be higher or lower than the DRIs.

Mobile app now available: download from the Apple Store or Google Play. Sex: Male Female Select Not Pregnant or Lactating Pregnant - 1st Trimester Pregnant - 2nd Trimester (Less than 20 Weeks) Pregnant - 2nd Trimester (More than 20 Weeks) Pregnant - 3rd Trimester Lactating - 0-6 months Lactating - Over 7 months Age: yrs. or for infants, months. Meas. Units: US (feet/inches/pounds) Metric (centimeters/kilograms) Height: feet inches

Weight: lbs. Activity: Select Sedentary Low Active Active Very Active What's This?

For detailed nutrient descriptions and terminology, see the Interactive DRI Glossary.

Body Mass Index Daily Calorie Needs

Check/Uncheck All Macronutrients Carbohydrate

Total Fiber

Protein

Fat

Saturated Fatty Acids

Trans Fatty Acids

α-Linolenic Acid Linoleic Acid

Dietary Cholesterol

Total Water



Check/Uncheck All Vitamins Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin B 6 Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Thiamin

Vitamin B 12 Riboflavin

Folate

Niacin

Choline Pantothenic Acid

Biotin

Carotenoids

Check/Uncheck All Minerals Arsenic

Boron

Calcium

Chromium

Copper

Chloride

Fluoride

Iodine

Iron

Magnesium

Manganese

Molybdenum

Nickel

Phosphorus

Potassium

Selenium

Silicon

Sulfate

Sodium

Vanadium

Zinc